Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.98

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 93498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

