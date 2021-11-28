OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 565,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.