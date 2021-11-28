Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $27.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 475,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

