OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $647.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

