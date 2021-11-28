Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OSMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

