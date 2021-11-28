Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.720-$2.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTSKY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,175. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

