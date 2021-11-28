Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OUTKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

