Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Ovintiv posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Bank of America began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,297 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

