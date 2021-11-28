Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Up 5.3%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.30. Approximately 27,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,050,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after buying an additional 192,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

