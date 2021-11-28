Oxen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,417.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $36.88 million and approximately $53,417.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,430.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.33 or 0.07509322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00349597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.59 or 0.01015231 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00084491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.00427895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.54 or 0.00414360 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,097,606 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

