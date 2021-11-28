Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

