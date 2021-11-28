Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

NFLX stock opened at $665.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $643.35 and a 200-day moving average of $567.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

