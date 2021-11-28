Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $239,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.0% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.18. The company has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

