Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $638.74 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $608.58 and a 200-day moving average of $546.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

