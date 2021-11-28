Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 141,909 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 451.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141,909 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.01 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

