Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 387,780 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 47,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,804,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,625,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

