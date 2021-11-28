Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average is $344.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

