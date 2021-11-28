PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.46

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

