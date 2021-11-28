PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $67.44 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $67.44 million and $1.15 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00061974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00101073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.88 or 0.07472969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.41 or 0.99926312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

