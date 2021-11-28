Paparazzi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00232005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.