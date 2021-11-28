Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

