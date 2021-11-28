Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,023 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $303.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.84.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $755,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,132 shares of company stock valued at $210,833,597 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

