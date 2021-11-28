Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Ultra Clean worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

