Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.66 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 117,274 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 220,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 173,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of TCOM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

