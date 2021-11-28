Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 3,718 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avient by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $57.40 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

