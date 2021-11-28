Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 557,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.