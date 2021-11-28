Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 178,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1,519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

AFT opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

