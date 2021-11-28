Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.39.

Several analysts have commented on POU shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,619.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,633.

POU stock traded down C$1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.21. The company had a trading volume of 570,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.59. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.75 and a 12 month high of C$25.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.6600002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

