Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$41.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$42.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.05.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57. Also, Director Paul G. Smith acquired 665 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,577.90. Insiders have bought a total of 1,665 shares of company stock worth $67,720 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

