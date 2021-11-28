PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $95.40 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $95.40 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.31 or 0.00369025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00014458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.86 or 0.01240746 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

