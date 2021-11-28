PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 3,453,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

