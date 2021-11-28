PEAKDEFI Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $172.51 million and $165,814.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00231945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,424,201,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,528,799 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

