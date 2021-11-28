Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95,693.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,354 shares of company stock worth $529,036. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.