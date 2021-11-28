Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $43.92

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.92, but opened at $46.38. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 122,845 shares traded.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,023.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after buying an additional 433,337 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 66.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

