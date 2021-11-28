Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

