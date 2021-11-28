Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

