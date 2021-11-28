Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in State Street were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.