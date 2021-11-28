Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PDOT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 1,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

