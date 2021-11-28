Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $$1.84 on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

