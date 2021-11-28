Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 386,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Perrigo by 88.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 202.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 676,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,702. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

