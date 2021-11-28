Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSN. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($43.64) to GBX 3,410 ($44.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,338.22 ($43.61).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,731.64 ($35.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,685.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,995.97.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

