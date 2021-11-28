Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Persimmon to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

