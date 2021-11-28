Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

WOOF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 856,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,778. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

