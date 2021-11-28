Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd.
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
WOOF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 856,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,778. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
