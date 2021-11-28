Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

