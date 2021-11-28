Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 112,422.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,412.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

