Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,843,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,108,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of -190.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

