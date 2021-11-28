Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1,872.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00319889 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004855 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,993,674 coins and its circulating supply is 432,733,238 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

