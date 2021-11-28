Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.13.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.