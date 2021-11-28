Piper Sandler Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLAN. UBS Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth $103,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

