Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 463.1% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PLRTF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
